2014 drugs case: HC orders probe after ex-cop’s wife says he took Rs 35 lakh bribe

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct an inquiry into delay in submission of final investigation report before trial court in a 2014 drugs case for which, former Inspector Inderjit Singh, was the Investigating Officer. Inderjit was arrested in a drugs case last year and has also been accused of protecting drug smugglers.

“The Inspector General of Police, Punjab, is directed to consider the representation; conduct an enquiry with regard to delaying of submission of final police report and in case it has been found that delay was intentional, then to take appropriate action in accordance with law,” the order passed by Justice Raj Shekhar Attri read.

The direction has been passed on a petition filed by Inderjit Singh’s wife Maninder Kaur who has alleged that the delay was a result of Rs 35 lakh bribe to get drug smuggler Gurjit Singh default bail. According to the petition, Gurjit Singh’s wife Kuljit Kaur, during investigation of the case registered against Inderjit Singh, told the police that the money was paid through him for delaying the challan in a case registered on June 6, 2014.

However, Maninder Kaur in the petition, has alleged that the case file of the FIR registered against Gurjit Singh was sent by the CIA Staff to the then Superintendent of Police Tarn Taran, Rashpal Singh Ghuman, and remained with him till the accused got bail on December 5, 2014, on the ground that challan was not filed within stipulated time period.

She has further said Inderjit was transferred from district Tarn Taran in August 2014 itself and the investigation was conducted by some other investigating officers. Seeking an independent inquiry in the matter, Maninder Kaur has sought legal action against guilty police officers.

Kuljit Kaur is a witness in the case registered against Inderjit Singh by STF. The statement regarding the alleged payment of bribery was recorded before STF in June 2017. In 2014 case against Gurjit Singh, the trial is still pending before a Sessions Court in Tarn Taran.