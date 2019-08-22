2010 CTU Bus Recruitment Scam: CBI fails to get CCTV footage, court acquits accused

As the CBI failed to procure the certificate under the Section 65-B of the Indian Evidence Act to get the CD of the CCTV footage of the accused, admissible in the court for evidence, it resulted in the acquittal of the accused who were charged with criminal conspiracy of the 2010 CTU Bus conductor recruitment exam scam.

Three accused Jitender, Deepak Kumar and Kamal were acquitted of the charges of 420 (cheating) read with 120 b (criminal conspiracy) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) read with 120 b of the IPC, by the CBI Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class on August 8.

However, the court convicted four persons Vikram, Rajeev Roy, Sonu and Rinku, for impersonation and cheating. Whereas, according to the allegations, the accused Jitender acted as a middle man between Sonu and Kamal. He communicated the instructions of Kamal to Sonu and also arranged a Qualis vehicle (DL-1V-6283) to aid the commute of the accused.

On the way, the accused stayed at Hotel Malik Regency, Ambala on October 2, 2010. The CCTV footage of the hotel showed that the accused, including Deepak, Kamal and Jitender along with others met an Ambala resident, Sisodia, who handed over the CD of footage to the CBI officials.

The investigating officer of the case, Atul Hajela in his cross examination in the court, however, said that he himself had not obtained the CCTV footage of the hotel, where the accused Jitender and his accomplices were staying at Ambala. He further said, the CCTV footage was lying lose when the investigation was handed over to him and he, subsequently, sealed the same in a sealed cover. He further said that no certificate under the Section 65-B of the Indian Evidence Act was collected when the CD was sent to the CFSL.

The court held, “…cross examination of the investigating officer itself suggests that the investigation has been carried with a casual approach on this aspect by the investigating officer and no effort of any sort has been made by him to collect this important piece of evidence. Now, once the investigating agency was aware of the fact that the accused persons, along with impersonator, had stayed in this hotel and the CCTV footage of which is also available, then it was incumbent upon the investigating officer to go himself and collect the original source or the CCTV footage in his presence, which was not done by investigating officer for the reasons best known to his.”

The Court further held in its judgment” “.It is also very surprising that during the entire investigation, the investigating officer did not even bother to collect the original hard disk. If the same was not possible, he could have at least procured the certificate under the Section 65-B of Indian Evidence Act to make the said DVD admissible as evidence. The investigating officer has himself admitted that the said CD was lying lose when the investigation was entrusted to him. Subsequently, he sealed the same in a sealed cover and therefore, the circumstances under which the said CD was prepared and was handed over to the CBI officers is suspicious”