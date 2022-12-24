2008 cash at judge’s door scam: Punjab and Haryana HC stays pronouncement of final judgment till May 2023

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the pronouncement of the final judgment in a 14-year-old alleged bribery case involving former high court judge Nirmal Yadav, till May 24, 2023.

“The trial may continue, however, final judgment shall not be pronounced till the next date,” a bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara ordered, hearing a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The trial at the special CBI court in Chandigarh is presently at the stage of final arguments.

The CBI, in its application before the high court, had submitted that during the trial of the case, witnesses Rajinder Kumar (Prosecution Witness (PW)-1), Mohinder Kaur (PW-2), Rakesh Kumar (PW-3), Mohan Joshi (PW-4), Bansidhar (PW-34), Vijay Singh (PW-35), and Manju Jain (PW-62), were dropped by the CBI special public prosecutor. However, out of these witnesses, Kaur, Kumar and Joshi had in their statements, recorded under Section 161 of the CrPC, revealed relevant facts against the accused, the CBI said.

The CBI application stated that these witnesses’ evidence is essential for a “just and current” decision in this case.

As per CBI, the prosecution witnesses in the case, Sanjay Baweja, Rajesh Kumar, an ITBP Head Constable Honappa Pujari who was not declared a hostile witness by the CBI special prosecutor during the trial, Ashok Kumar Aggarwal and V K Gupta are among the list of nearly 20 witnesses, who are required to be recalled.

As per the application submitted by A K Mauriya, holding investigating officer of CBI, “No prejudice shall be caused to the accused persons, in case this applicant is allowed to summon the prosecution witnesses in the interest of justice”.

On August 13, 2008, a packet containing Rs 15 lakh, which was allegedly supposed to be delivered at former Justice Nirmal Yadav’s residence, was wrongly delivered at the residence of then Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, Justice Nirmaljit Kaur.

Justice Kaur, who received the packet at her residence from her staff, was told that someone had brought the package and claimed that it contained papers of a case from Delhi. Justice Kaur, however, on opening the packet was surprised to find Rs 15 lakh in cash inside. Justice Kaur then alerted the police and the then Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court. An FIR was registered by Chandigarh Police on August 16, 2008. However, 10 days later, the then UT Administrator transferred the investigation to the CBI, which registered a fresh FIR in the matter on August 28, 2008.

The five accused in the case are former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Nirmal Yadav, who was the alleged intended recipient of the money; Sanjiv Bansal (now deceased), the former Advocate General of Haryana, who reportedly got the money delivered for accused Ravinder Singh Bhasin; Ravinder Singh Bhasin, a former Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court who allegedly sent the money through Bansal; Rajiv Gupta, a private individual who claimed to be part of a land deal with Ravinder Singh for which money was to be given; and Nirmal Singh, another private individual who told the police that the money was meant for him as he had brokered the land deal.

The CBI decided not to name a few others, like Parkash Ram, a clerk of Bansal, who delivered the money at Kaur’s house. The trial proceedings for Bansal were dropped on February 12, 2017, as he died following illness, reportedly due to a brain tumour.