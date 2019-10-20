2008 cash-at-judge’s door scam: Accused moves plea for moving abroad, CBI to reply

AN ACCUSED in the cash-at-judge’s-door scam, has moved application seeking permission to travel abroad from December 20, 2019 to January 5, 2020. The matter is now fixed for hearing on November 2.

Advertising

The application was filed by Ravinder Bhasin in the special CBI Court of Dr Sushil Kumar Garg. The court on hearing the plea, issued notice to the CBI to file a reply on November 2. The court also asked the CBI to reply over the application moved by former Justice Nirmal Yadav seeking permission to get her passport renewed.

Meanwhile, Anurag Ashishan Toppo, a manager at Food Corporation of India, and Ashok Kumar, Assistant General Manager (retd), BSNL, testified in court on Saturday. “I was not called by the CBI in relation to this case. I had been called by the CBI in the beginning. I do not remember the date when the CBI had called me regarding this case,” stated Anurag Toppo.

Ashok Kumar stated that, “I was the Divisional Engineer (Operations) in the year 2008 in BSNL office…I had collected call data from the respective commercial officers of BSNL and supplied to the CBI…”

The cash-at-judge’s-door scam had come to light on August 13, 2008, when Rs 15 lakh were delivered to the residence of then Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, Justice Nirmaljit Kaur. She reportedly summoned the police and informed them about the money. Later, it was reportedly found that the money had been wrongly delivered and was supposed to be delivered at Justice Nirmal Yadav’s residence.