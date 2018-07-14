Chandigarh Court junks revision plea of two Amway officials in 2002 cheating case

Following the arguments, the ADJ court of Dr Ajit Attri on Friday dismissed the plea on finding the charges framed by the lower court to be correct. (Representational) Following the arguments, the ADJ court of Dr Ajit Attri on Friday dismissed the plea on finding the charges framed by the lower court to be correct. (Representational)

The additional District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh on Friday dismissed the revision plea of Amway India officials, William Scot Pinckney and Prithvai Raj Bijlani, which was moved by the duo against the charges framed by the lower court against them in a case of cheating registered in 2002. The trial in the case will now commence in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), district court, Chandigarh, which is scheduled for August 1.

The CJM court in January 2017 had framed the charges against William Scot Pinckney and Prithvai Raj Bijlani under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, in January 2017. However, Pinckney and Bijlani had then moved a revision plea against the order of the CJM court in the ADJ court.

Following the arguments, the ADJ court of Dr Ajit Attri on Friday dismissed the plea on finding the charges framed by the lower court to be correct. An FIR was registered against Amway by the Economic Offences Wing at Sector-26 PS on December 2, 2002, under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978, on the basis of complaints.

The complainants, namely Ramesh Dubey, Narendra Kumar, Inderjit Kaur and four others, had alleged to the Chandigarh Police that Amway took Rs 4,400 each from one person and also asked them to join members further in the business and then they would get the commission. The complainants further alleged that they neither got any commission nor received their money back.

The investigating agency of Chandigarh Police had then presented a chargesheet in the district court against the company on August 28, 2012, also under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC. Thereafter, the investigating agency had filed three supplementary charge sheets in the case.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App