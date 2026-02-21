200 complaints, 31 bank accounts, Rs 78-cr frauds: Khanna cops arrest 9 habitual cyber crime fraudsters

The highest 129 complaints were found to be registered against Ahmed, the alleged kingpin of the gang who committed frauds of Rs 41.74 crore .

The Khanna Police Friday arrested nine habitual cyber crime fraudsters, allegedly involved in pan country frauds amounting to Rs 78.05 crore involving 31 bank accounts. At least 200 complaints were registered against the nine offenders across the country, said Khanna Police in a statement.

The nine arrested accused were identified as Sonu Kumar of Ludhiana, Vicky Parshad of Mandi Gobindgarh, Rajan of Ludhiana, Gopal of Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Aaliya Ahmed of Delhi, Sumit Kumar Jha of Bardhman (West Bengal), Malan Rai of Khanna and Ramdhan of Mandi Gobindgarh.

Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia said that on September 2 last year, 53 complaints related to mule bank accounts were received. As per the reports on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and 14C data, these bank accounts were used in financial cyber fraud cases. The accounts were checked on the NCRP (1930) portal and were found frozen. These accounts were categorized as Layer-1 accounts and were opened in bank branches located within Khanna Police district. A fresh FIR was also registered against nine accused at Khanna Cyber Crime police station on September 2 last year under the sections of BNS and IT Act.