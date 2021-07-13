20-yr-old kabaddi player ‘hacked’ to death, family protests against no arrests so far

According to Manpreet, his brother Amandeep (in pic) had had a clash with some local boys around two months back, and they again clashed at a marriage function two days ago

A 20-year-old local kabaddi player was allegedly hacked to death following a violent clash with rivals in Ludhiana’s Machhiwara town Sunday.

Family of the victim staged a protest outside Machhiwara police station Monday demanding immediate arrest of the accused and also blocked Machhiwara-Samrala road for hours, following which senior police officials from Khanna police reached the spot and tried to pacify them. The family is yet to cremate the body.

Police said that thirteen persons were booked for murder under Section 302 of IPC on the statement of Manpreet Singh, brother of the victim Amandeep Singh (20), resident of Indra Colony of Machhiwara.

Those who have been booked for the alleged murder include Kuldeep Singh Kairy (from village Rajgarh), Jaggi Bhama, Sadiq and others.

Manpreet Singh, brother of the victim, in his statement to the police said that his brother Amandeep used to play kabaddi and also used to work part time at a local bookshop. He had gone out for work usually on Sunday (July 11) when he (Manpreet) received a call that his brother had met with an accident and had been seriously injured.

Manpreet added that when he reached Civil Hospital, Machhiwara, his found his brother seriously injured. Doctors referred Amandeep to Ludhiana but before he could be shifted, he succumbed to his injuries.

According to Manpreet, his brother had had a clash with some local boys around two months back and they again clashed at a marriage function two days ago. He further alleged that the main accused Kuldeep Singh Kairy, along with his accomplices, hacked his brother to death with sharp edged weapons at a rice sheller on Adhiana Road from where slippers of his brothers have also been found.

DSP (Samrala) Jaswinder Singh Chahal and Inspector Rajesh Thakur, SHO, Machhiwara police station, reached the spot and promised family that accused will be arrested within two days following which protest was ended.