scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

20% of fuel used in brick kilns to be paddy straw, says Punjab government

This decision will give a boost to straw management and farmers will benefit financially by selling straw, Punjab's Environment, Science and Technology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said.

Punjab's Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that following the notification, brick kiln owners have been given six months to ensure 20 per cent of the fuel is paddy straw pellets. (File/ representational image)

The Punjab government Sunday made it mandatory for brick kilns that 20 per cent of their fuel be paddy straw. This decision will give a boost to straw management and farmers will benefit financially by selling straw, Punjab’s Environment, Science and Technology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said.

He said following the notification, brick kiln owners have been given six months to ensure 20 per cent of the fuel is paddy straw pellets. Action will be taken against those who do not implement it after May 1 next year.

The department of environment, science and technology will provide all technical assistance to the brick kilns in the matter. Hayer said in-situ and ex-situ crop residue management is being done by the state government to help farmers in stubble management and deal with the problem of pollution caused by stubble burning.

More from Chandigarh

The farmers of Punjab have been provided 1.25 lakh machines on subsidy for in-situ stubble management. For ex-situ management, industries are being encouraged to use stubble as fuel, Hayer said in an official statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower
One-number hope for FY23: GDP, inflation, deficit and repo, all at 6.5%Premium
One-number hope for FY23: GDP, inflation, deficit and repo, all at 6.5%
Why India cannot afford to ignore the GM crop revolutionPremium
Why India cannot afford to ignore the GM crop revolution
Prof G Mohan Gopal at Idea Exchange: Reservation is a tool for representa...Premium
Prof G Mohan Gopal at Idea Exchange: Reservation is a tool for representa...

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 07:18:15 am
Next Story

Military Digest: SC slams AFT for deciding cases based on sealed cover submissions

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement