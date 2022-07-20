20 of 30 doctors on deputation only moving from Panchkula to Chandigarh

As many as 20 of the 30 medical officers appointed on deputation from Haryana by the Chandigarh administration are being moved from nearby Panchkula to Chandigarh. In an order issued on Tuesday, only seven doctors were appointed are from districts like Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Kaithal, Karnal, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra, and remaining three from Ambala. Panchkula and Chandigarh are two of the most sought after locations for deputation postings, as they are considered posh postings, within city limits.

According to the order, 30 medical officers have been appointed on deputation initially for a period of one year.

A doctor based in Haryana on the condition of anonymity said, “All these doctors in most of their work life will stay either in Panchkula or Chandigarh.

Surprisingly, some are moving from just one department to another within the same city because they don’t want to go to other districts in the state of Haryana. Remote areas of the state have paucity of doctors and people don’t get proper medical care only because majority of them are being adjusted in these two cities.

All use some or the other political clout to get adjusted here either in Panchkula or Chandigarh.”

When asked, the Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg said that, “This can only be explained by Haryana who sent the panel of 44 doctors.”

About the procedure of selection by the Chandigarh administration, he said, “All are called for interaction by a committee chaired by health secretary. Director, health services and director principal, GMCH are other members of the committee. Recommendations of the committee are approved by the Adviser.”

According to the order, Dr Shveta Mittal who is on deputation in Panchkula too, will come to Chandigarh on further deputation. Dr Rajeev Kumar Dhanda, a medical officer who is already on deputation to DMER Panchkula will now be joining Chandigarh health department on further

deputation.

This apart, some postings do not even require the officer to move states or UTs, and remain within the same jurisdiction, like Dr Harpreet Singh, currently posted at MLA Hostel Dispensary, Sector 3, Chandigarh, will again be posted in Chandigarh, as is the case with Dr Pawaneet Gill, currently posted at New Haryana

Secretariat, sector 17 Chandigarh.

Dr Preeti Kadian, an officer posted at Old Panchkula, Dr Ujjwalijit Singh at Morni in Panchkula, Dr Vikas Chadha posted at Raipurrani in Panchkula Dr Amandeep Singh at Kalka, Dr Rohit Sharma and Dr Saurav Chaudhary at district civil hospital Panchkula, Dr Gaurav Dhawan at Raipurrani, Dr Paramdeep Garg at Kalka, Dr Monika Shori at Nanakpur Panchkula, Dr Shalini Panwar at AIDS Control Society Dr MP Sharma, Dr Ravpreet Kaur and Dr Anuj Bishnoi at civil

hospital, all in Panchkula, will all be coming on deputation to Chandigarh.

It was only a few months ago that the Chandigarh administration succumbed to political pressure when the health secretary had ordered to send back medical officers who had been on deputation in Chandigarh for decades.

It was the first ever such crack down by the UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg. The trend was such that some even retired on deputation from

the UT.

In February this year, the UT administration held back its orders of repatriation of doctors on deputation in a phased manner and extended their tenure for one year. The doctors in question met BJP leaders including Sanjay Tandon who met the UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. Following this, Purohit ordered the

extension.