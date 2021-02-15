20 new infections reported in Mohali

No death was reported due to the infection. (Express File)

As many as 20 new positive Covid-19 cases were reported in Mohali district on Sunday, increasing the total number of cases to 19,779. There are 390 active cases here at present. No death was reported due to the infection.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said out of the 20 new cases, a maximum of 19 were reported from Mohali (Urban) and one from Gharuan.

The DC further said that 19 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from home isolation and hospitals. He added that a total of 19,012 patients have recovered so far.