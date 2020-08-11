20 more dead, 29 cops among fresh Covid cases in Punjab

Seven fatalities were reported in Patiala, six in Ludhiana, three in Jalandhar, two in Ferozepur and one each in Moga and Mohali.

Punjab Monday reported 20 more Covid-19 deaths, including that of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), driving the toll to 604 while 988 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 24,889.

The official media bulletin by Punjab government said one “duplicate death” each from Ludhiana and Patiala was excluded.

The fatalities include ASI Jaspal Singh (49), who died at PGIMER, Chandigarh. The ASI was a native of Payal and was posted at Ludhiana Police Lines.

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “He is the second policeman from Ludhiana force we have lost due to Covid after ACP Anil Kohli. ASI Jaspal Singh was also suffering from diabetes, tuberculosis and kidney issues. His cremation was done with full honors at his native place in Payal.”

He was tested positive on July 24 and was referred to PGIMER on August 6. He is survived by wife and two children.

Meanwhile, maximum fresh positive cases were once reported from Ludhiana (246), followed by Patiala (198) and Jalandhar (156). In Ludhiana, six cops from Dugri police station tested positive. In Jalandhar, 21 personnel from Punjab Armed Police (PAP) were among those who tested positive. Moga reported six new cases of which two are policemen.

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid-19 deaths (178), followed by Amritsar (96) and Jalandhar (80). Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (5,448), followed by Jalandhar (3,242) and Patiala (2,915). Patiala has reported 54 deaths, fourth highest from any district. Amritsar has reported 2395 cases of infection, fourth highest from any district.

As per media bulletin, there are 8550 active cases, 129 on oxygen support and 22 on ventilator. Meanwhile, 15735 patients have been discharged.

