20 MGD groundwater being drawn from borewells: Chandigarh MC Commissioner

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra, on Friday, stated that 20 millions of gallons (MGD) groundwater is being drawn from the bore wells, supplementing the canal water for drinking purpose, and that 118 ground water recharging wells have been constructed in various schools, colleges and government offices.

Mitra was giving a gave a detailed presentation on the progress made under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan to Manmeet K Nanda, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), appointed as central nodal officer in respect of Jal Shakti Abhiyan for Chandigarh. Nanda visited the UT to review the progress of various components under Jal Shakti Abhiyaan “Catch the rain where it falls and when it falls”, on Friday.

Nanda was also informed about the availability of water from two sources i.e., ground and canal water.

The commissioner also stated that rejuvenation of seven water bodies in various villages, laying of the Tertiary Treated Water in Industrial Area and other out areas in city, 24×7 water supply scheme in pan city, installation of recharging wells in community centers, government buildings will be implemented in the coming months. This will improve the ground water levels, as existing 289 tube wells will be closed in a phased manner after commencement of 24×7 water supply, it was stated.

The works of ‘Rejuvenation of 7 water bodies’ will also be completed by the end of October, 2022. The usage of Tertiary Treated Water will also reduce the consumption of potable water. Groundwater will be improved significantly after the completion of above work.

After presentation, Nanda visited various pond sites at Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Sarangpur and Dhanas to see the physical progress of works.

She also visited the lake at Dhanas and later visited Rock Garden to see the arrangements being made for International Day for Yoga.