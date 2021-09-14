20 injured as Haryana Roadways bus collides with tipper truck

As many as 20 passengers in the Chandigarh-bound Haryana Roadways bus sustained injuries after it collided with a stationary tipper-truck near Bhankharpur village in Derabassi, early Monday morning.

The injured include two children. The condition of four patients was said to be serious and they were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

According to the police, the Haryana Roadways bus, carrying 35 passengers, was on its way from Gurgaon to Chandigarh. When it reached Bhankharpur village, it collided with the truck which was parked on the road.

The police officials said that out of the 20 passengers who sustained injuries, eight were admitted to Derabassi Civil Hospital.

“The condition of four patients was serious and they are undergoing treatment in Chandigarh,” said Derabassi Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Dr Sangeeta Jain.

Mubarikpur police post-in-charge, Sub-Inspector Narpinder Singh, said that the accident took place at around 3 am. He added that it happened due to the negligence of a truck driver who had parked the truck on the road.

“We registered a case against the truck driver. We will soon arrest them. We have seized the truck, which was parked on the road after it got punctured,” Singh added.