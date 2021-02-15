20 Covid cases recorded in Panchkula

A total of 20 new covid cases and zero covid related deaths were reported in the district on Sunday.Of new cases, eight were added to the district tally, while the remaining cases were added to the outside district count. With Sunday’s cases, the active case tally stood at 83.

As many as 10,436 have also been cured and discharged in the district. A total of 10,666 positive cases have yet been reported in the district, with an added 3302 persons testing positive from other districts as well. As many as 147 have also succumbed to the disease. The district has yet conducted 172,206 tests.