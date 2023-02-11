2-yr-old found locked in toilet of train, sent to Bathinda ophanage; probe on

Commuters were in a shock on Thursday afternoon when they found a two-year-old girl locked in the toilet of the train they were traveling in from Sirsa in Haryana to Abohar in Punjab.

The incident came to light a little before the train was to reach Bathinda station when passengers heard a child crying from inside the toilet. The door was both locked from inside and outside and commuters informed the railway police at Bathinda station.

Railway police rescued the girl at Bathinda station. Railway police said that the girl was wearing a light pink frock and had biscuits in her hand. “We sent the girl to Nathana orphanage in Bathinda around 8.30 pm on Thursday after coordinating with the child welfare department,” a railway police officer said.

Kishan from the orphanage said that child was crying a lot on Thursday but she was in a happy mood on Friday.

“The doctors have checked her and she is hale and hearty. But the child keeps looking for her parents,” he said. Tejinder Singh, another orphanage employee, added that after pictures of the girl went viral on social media, three families, whose daughters were missing, contacted them but the photos they brought didn’t match the girl.

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who also runs NGO Nanhi Chhan, called the orphanage and offered help to the child and any other children there. She also did a video call and spoke to the orphanage staff. Meanwhile, police is probing if the girl was kidnapped or missing or someone intentionally left her behind. The orphanage has 12 children of which three are up for adoption and the rest will be taken care of till they are 18.