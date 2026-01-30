2 young Indians arrested in Surrey as extortion wave hits BC’s Punjabi community

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Surrey Police Service’s extortion task force has arrested two young Indian nationals after responding to a reported shooting in the Canadian city, as British Columbia grapples with a surge of extortion-linked attacks targeting South Asian businesses.
The police said Harshdeep Singh, 20, and Hanspreet Singh, 21, were stopped in a vehicle near 129 Street and 84 Avenue on January 26, shortly after a single shot was fired. A loaded handgun was seized from the vehicle, and the two men have been charged with multiple firearm-related offences, including occupying a vehicle with a prohibited firearm and dangerous driving. Both remain in custody.
In an unusual move, the police later released the suspects’ photographs to encourage witnesses or potential victims to come forward and to determine whether the incident is connected to a wider extortion campaign.
The arrests come amid growing concern that recent arrivals from India are being recruited by overseas criminal networks to carry out “warning” attacks against wealthy business owners of Punjabi origin. While no extortion demand has been publicly linked to this particular shooting, the police said the circumstances fit the broader pattern of intimidation in the region.
Surrey and neighbouring areas are home to Canada’s largest Punjabi diaspora, with many immigrants working in construction, trucking, real estate and hospitality. Their visible success has made them primary targets for extortion threats, investigators say.
CBC News has reported that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has linked the India-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang to some extortion threats in the South Asian community. “It’s hard to say whether there are actual people involved in the gang in the shooting or if it’s just somebody online,” Surrey Police Service Sgt Tige Pollock told Global News.
Extortion calls and WhatsApp messages, often traced to India, demand payments ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars. Refusal has led to shootings at homes, arson attacks on businesses and other acts of intimidation. The police say victims are often reluctant to report threats due to fear and community stigma.
The past three months have seen a spate of attacks, including:
* November 5, 2025: Shots fired at a Punjabi builder’s residence in Surrey’s Newton area, with more than a dozen rounds striking the home while the family was inside.
* November 12, 2025: Gunfire targeted a luxury mansion owned by a Punjabi businessman in Panorama Ridge, Surrey.
* November 18, 2025: Arson destroyed a South Asian-owned restaurant in Abbotsford following unpaid extortion demands.
* November 25, 2025: Multiple shots hit a Punjabi family home in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood.
* December 3, 2025: Drive-by shooting at a Punjabi construction company owner’s residence in Delta.
* December 10, 2025: Firebombs torched a Punjabi-owned trucking depot in Surrey.
* December 18, 2025: Gunfire at a home in Surrey’s Clayton Heights, with one minor injury reported.
* December 28, 2025: Arson heavily damaged a Punjabi-owned banquet hall in Richmond.
* January 4, 2026: Shots fired at a residence in Surrey’s Whalley area owned by a prominent Punjabi entrepreneur.
* January 15, 2026: Gunfire struck a Punjabi builder’s home and vehicles in Langley.
* January 26, 2026: The incident leading to the arrests of Harshdeep Singh and Hanspreet Singh.
* January 28, 2026: Another Punjabi family home sprayed with bullets in Surrey’s Bridgeview area, days after the arrests.
Police data shows more than 132 extortion attempts were reported in 2025, with nearly 50 involving gunfire.
British Columbia Premier David Eby described the situation as “a terror attack in slow motion” after meeting Prime Minister Mark Carney and other premiers on January 29. He urged Parliament to pass Bill C-14 on bail and sentencing reform to tighten rules for repeat violent offenders and organised crime suspects. Eby also flagged what he called a loophole allowing accused foreign nationals to delay deportation through refugee claims.
For Punjabi families in Surrey, the arrests have brought limited reassurance. Many have installed bulletproof glass, hired private security and altered daily routines amid ongoing threats. With federal resources being deployed and legislative reforms under discussion, the community is watching closely to see whether the campaign of intimidation can be contained.
