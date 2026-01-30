2 young Indians arrested in Surrey as extortion wave hits BC’s Punjabi community

The police said Harshdeep Singh, 20, and Hanspreet Singh, 21, were stopped in a vehicle near 129 Street and 84 Avenue on January 26, shortly after a single shot was fired.

The Surrey Police Service’s extortion task force has arrested two young Indian nationals after responding to a reported shooting in the Canadian city, as British Columbia grapples with a surge of extortion-linked attacks targeting South Asian businesses.

The police said Harshdeep Singh, 20, and Hanspreet Singh, 21, were stopped in a vehicle near 129 Street and 84 Avenue on January 26, shortly after a single shot was fired. A loaded handgun was seized from the vehicle, and the two men have been charged with multiple firearm-related offences, including occupying a vehicle with a prohibited firearm and dangerous driving. Both remain in custody.

In an unusual move, the police later released the suspects’ photographs to encourage witnesses or potential victims to come forward and to determine whether the incident is connected to a wider extortion campaign.