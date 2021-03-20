2 women steal gold chain from showroom in UT, caught on camera

The CCTV footage along with pictures of the suspected women were circulated among the city-based jewellers and police stations.

Two women posing as customers stole a gold chain, weighing 18.03 gm, worth about Rs 2.10 lakh from a leading jewellery showroom, Tanishq Titan, at NAC in Mani Majra. The CCTV cameras installed in the jewellery showroom captured the incident. The crime was committed within six minutes. Police registered a case and started investigation.

Though the crime took place on Wednesday, however, the showroom manager noticed that a gold chain was missing from the stock on Friday. Subsequently, the manager Milind Malhotra lodged an FIR at PS Mani Majra. The CCTV footage along with pictures of the suspected women were circulated among the city-based jewellers and police stations. The police personnel in neighboring Panchkula and Mohali were also informed.

The CCTV footage showed that while the salesman was showing them chains, he bent for picking another set of chain, when one of the women stole one of the gold chains.

The suspected women were dressed in simple clothes. They had entered the showroom around 4.45 pm, sat at the counter till around 4.56 pm and left the showroom at 5.05 pm.

SHO PS Mani Majra Inspector Neeraj Sarna said, “The suspected women will be identified shortly. Recently, a local jeweller apprehended two women for the same offence in Mani Majra. We are looking into the old case as well. We alerted other jewellery shopkeepers to stay on alert.”