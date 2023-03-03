scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
2 women inmates assault warders at Chandigarh jail, booked

The inmates were booked on charges of assault and obstructing government employees from performing their duties and shifted to separate barracks after the incident.

After receiving a complaint from the jail administration, a case was registered against the two women inmates at Sector 49 police station. (FILE)

Two women inmates of Model Jail in Chandigarh’s Burail attacked each other on Thursday and assaulted two women head warders who tried to intervene and break up the fight, police officials said.

The police identified the inmates as Nirmala Chetri, 26, and Swati, 25. They were booked on charges of assault and obstructing government employees from performing their duties and were shifted to separate barracks after the incident, officials added.

While Chetri has been lodged in jail in connection with an assault case since December 29, 2022, Swati is in jail for her alleged involvement in a snatching case since December 5, 2022. The women head warders, Kanta Devi and Payal, received minor injuries.

Sources said that the two inmates had engaged in verbal altercations in the past. “A verbal argument broke out between the two again. Chetri attacked Swati and she retaliated. After fellow inmates raised an alarm, Kanta Devi tried to intervene but Chetri pushed her,” a source said. Warder Payal stepped in to control the situation. While the warders were trying to pacify the inmates, Swati allegedly assaulted the two warders, the source added.

After receiving a complaint from the jail administration, a case was registered against the two women inmates at Sector 49 police station.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 18:02 IST
