2 UTCA players selected for BCCI Men’s Challenger U-19 Trophy

UTCA all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa and UTCA batter Harnoor Singh have been selected by BCCI for the BCCI Men’s Challenger U-19 Trophy to be played at Ahmedabad starting November 4. UTCA president Sanjay Tandon was sent the confirmation of both the players by the BCCI and Tandon congratulated both the players.

Both the UTCA players will reach Ahmedabad on October 6 and will spend a week in quarantine.

Bawa, who was the captain of the Chandigarh team in the Vinoo Mankad trophy, had scored 107 runs and claimed seven wickets in the tournament. Bawa had also captained the Plaza Zone in the UTCA domestic tournament and had scored 106 runs in two matches and claimed four wickets. Harnoor Singh, who opened the innings for Chandigarh in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, had scored a total of 193 runs, including a century in the tournament. Singh had captained Sukhna Zone in UTCA domestic tournament and had scored a total of 419 runs.

Amanjot to lead Chandigarh women’s team

Meanwhile, UTCA announced the Chandigarh women’s team for the BCCI Women’s Senior One Day Trophy starting October 31. Amanjot Kaur will lead the team in the tournament. Chandigarh will face Railways on October 31 at Pune, followed by the match against Odisha on November 1, Uttrakhand on November 3 and Mumbai on November 6.

UTCA women’s team: Amanjot Kaur (Captain), Nandini Sharma, Monika Pandey, Twinkle Pathak, Parushi Prabhakar, Shivangi Yadav, Kumari Shibi, Priyanka Guleria, Parul Saini, Rajini Devi, Kashvee Gautam, Palak Rana, Sarah, Aaradhana Bisht, Manisha Badhan, Shivani Thakur, Rameeza, Jyoti , Divya Sharma, Nikita Nain, Mehul, Suman, Parminder Kaur, Jyoti Kumari and Simranjit Kaur Jhol.