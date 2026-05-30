2 transgender candidates script history in Punjab civic body polls

Punjab’s urban local body elections witnessed a significant moment of inclusivity as two transgender candidates registered impressive victories in municipal council polls from Samana and Sunam.

In the Samana municipal council of Patiala district, transgender candidate Komal Mahant won her maiden election from Ward Number 18 on a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ticket by a margin of 505 votes.

Popular on social media with over 63,000 followers, Komal has long been associated with religious, cultural and social activities in the area.

Apart from actively participating in community events, she had also launched public outreach through humorous social media reels, helping her connect with younger voters.