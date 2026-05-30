2 transgender candidates script history in Punjab civic body polls

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Punjab’s urban local body elections witnessed a significant moment of inclusivity as two transgender candidates registered impressive victories in municipal council polls from Samana and Sunam.
In the Samana municipal council of Patiala district, transgender candidate Komal Mahant won her maiden election from Ward Number 18 on a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ticket by a margin of 505 votes.
Popular on social media with over 63,000 followers, Komal has long been associated with religious, cultural and social activities in the area.
Apart from actively participating in community events, she had also launched public outreach through humorous social media reels, helping her connect with younger voters.
After her victory, Komal said people supported her because of the social work she had already been doing in the area.
“I have always been engaged in social service and helping people. I contested the polls with the same thought in mind. I am thankful to the masses for electing me and giving me a chance to serve them,” she said.
This victory is a sign of growing inclusivity in society, she said, adding that, “It is an honour for me that people believe in inclusivity and voted for me in large numbers.”
Recalling her campaign experience, she said, “Na main nar hoon, na naari hoon, teen lokon se niyaari hoon (I am neither a man nor a woman but unique in all three worlds). Wherever I went for the campaigning, people assured me of support. I had a gut feeling that I would definitely win.”
Her campaign was largely led by women and members of the transgender community. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had also campaigned.
In another significant result, Mahi Mahant, a transgender candidate contesting on an AAP ticket, won from Ward Number 20 of the Sunam municipal council in Sangrur district by a margin of 503 votes.
Soon after Mahi’s victory, Punjab Cabinet minister and Sunam MLA Aman Arora, along with his wife, visited her to seek blessings by touching her feet. Arora said his family had long shared close ties with Mahi’s family.
Mahi told the media that politics and public service had been associated with her family for years.
“In 2003, our elder Mahantji was given a ticket by Aman Arora’s father and had also won as a municipal councillor. I, too, decided to contest the polls to serve society. The AAP gave me the opportunity, and people voted for me wholeheartedly,” she said.
During campaigning in Sunam markets, many residents were seen touching her feet and seeking blessings, reflecting her influence and public acceptance in the area.
“I wish to serve people, and that is why I entered politics,” Mahi said.
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