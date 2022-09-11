2 retired inspectors of Punjab Roadways held for taking bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday arrested two retired inspectors of Punjab Roadways who allegedly changed the departure timing of government buses to benefit private buses in exchange of bribes, a VB spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said, “Some employees of Punjab Roadways were accused of collecting daily/monthly bribes by changing the running timings of state passenger buses from the bus stand to favour the private buses. In this regard, the VB had registered a case on April 30, 2021, under Section 7, 7-A of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of IPC at Vigilance Bureau Police Station, Amritsar.”

He informed that “among the accused involved in this case, retired inspector of Punjab Roadways Depot Amritsar-2, Raj Kumar Raju, resident of village Fullra, Pathankot district and Tarsem Singh, retired inspector of Punjab Roadways Depot Jalandhar-1, resident of village Chakkhelan, Hoshiarpur district were evading arrest in this case. Both have been arrested by the Vigilance Bureau.”