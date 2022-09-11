scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

2 retired inspectors of Punjab Roadways held for taking bribe

The spokesperson said, “Some employees of Punjab Roadways were accused of collecting daily/monthly bribes by changing the running timings of state passenger buses from the bus stand to favour the private buses."

Both have been arrested by the Vigilance Bureau. ( Representational/File)

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday arrested two retired inspectors of Punjab Roadways who allegedly changed the departure timing of government buses to benefit private buses in exchange of bribes, a VB spokesperson said.

He informed that "among the accused involved in this case, retired inspector of Punjab Roadways Depot Amritsar-2, Raj Kumar Raju, resident of village Fullra, Pathankot district and Tarsem Singh, retired inspector of Punjab Roadways Depot Jalandhar-1, resident of village Chakkhelan, Hoshiarpur district were evading arrest in this case. Both have been arrested by the Vigilance Bureau."

He informed that “among the accused involved in this case, retired inspector of Punjab Roadways Depot Amritsar-2, Raj Kumar Raju, resident of village Fullra, Pathankot district and Tarsem Singh, retired inspector of Punjab Roadways Depot Jalandhar-1, resident of village Chakkhelan, Hoshiarpur district were evading arrest in this case. Both have been arrested by the Vigilance Bureau.”

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 03:23:08 am
‘Illegal mining’ in Maur: As farmers continue protest, MLA says have proof of wrongdoing

