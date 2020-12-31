Two Punjabs sing in farmers’ support — one for brotherhood, other with visuals of Bhindranwale

The song and the singers have been widely promoted on Pakistan Punjabi YouTube channels with interviews of the singers. (File Photo)

Two Punjabi songs titled ‘Punjab’ and ‘Panjab’ from Pakistan and India, respectively, focussing on farmers protests, have been making waves on social media recently.

While the Pakistani song harps on the oneness of the two Punjabs and support for the ongoing farmers’ agitation, the Indian song makes references to fiery speeches of Khalistan sympathisers.

The Pakistani song titled ‘Punjab’ was released around a week back on social media platforms by a group of singers from Pakistan Punjab and has gathered around 8 lakh hits. It expresses admiration for Indian farmers from Punjab protesting at Delhi borders and assures support from Pakistan Punjab.

The Indian song titled ‘Panjab (My Motherland)’ has been released by Sidhu Moosewala, a singer known for promoting guns and violence in his songs. The song released three days back has scored 60 lakh views.

The music video of the Indian song uses visuals of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and also a speech made by a prominent Khalistani supporter in late 1980s, Bharpur Singh Balbir. The provocative lyrics advise “Delhi” to remain wary of retribution.

The visuals of the music video also show clips dating back to years of militancy in Punjab and Sikh youths wielding weapons. In the video, Bhindranwale is also seen moving with his supporters.

The song from across the border has been written in conjunction by a Pakistani lyricist who goes by the name of Deryaala and an Indian writer based out of Italy, Kuljinder Kalkat. The song has been sung by a Pakistani TikTok artist Waqar Bhinder along with Shahzad Sidhu, AR Wattoo, Ijaz Ghoug and Mansoor Ahmad.

The lyrics of the song say “Charde syal laye maut naal pherey, Punjab de kisaana laaye Dilli vich dere, Kisan banda kade vella nayi rehnda, ae gall ghol ke Dilli de kanna vich paati, ae o qaum ae jo na dhakka kardi aa na dhakka jardi aa (The farmers have pitched their tents outside Delhi in the height of winters. A farmer never remains idle, this has been proven to Delhi. This is a community which neither does any wrong to anyone nor does it accept any wrong done to them).”

The song goes on to say, “Charda Punjab nayi o kalla soch lo, lehnde walon aaoo ga jawab gadwan (Keep in mind that East Punjab is not all alone, a hard hitting reply will be given by West Punjab too).”

Pakistani singer Waqar Bhinder, speaking on a Pakistani You Tube channel, Punjabi Leher, said that he was inspired to sing the song out of empathy for the Punjab farmers.

“Our roots are one, our language is one, and we are farmers too. We understand the pain of our brothers in Indian Punjab,” he said.