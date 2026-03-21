2 Punjabi men deported from Canada amid crackdown on extortion networks

Two men from Punjab, allegedly linked to a violent extortion network targeting South Asian businesses in Edmonton, Canada, have been deported from the country, even as a nationwide crackdown has led to 35 deportations since August 2025.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has stepped up enforcement since August 2025, initially focusing on the Pacific and Prairie regions before expanding operations to the Greater Toronto Area by November. The agency said on Wednesday that as of March 12, 2026, it had initiated 372 immigration investigations related to extortion networks, issued 70 removal orders, and enforced 35 deportations.

Arshdeep Singh, 22, an Indian national who entered Canada on a study permit in 2022, was deported on January 19, 2026, while Sukhnaaz Singh Sandhu, 25, who had been in Canada since 2016 and was previously linked to the Ruffians gang in Surrey, British Columbia, was sent back on February 3, 2026. Both had been detained in November 2025 and were later found inadmissible by the Immigration and Refugee Board for membership in a criminal organisation involved in extortion, arson, drug trafficking and firearm offences.