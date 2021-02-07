2 Punjab unions suspended from united front of 32 unions, barred from stage

Most of the Punjab farmer unions confirmed the suspension of these two farmer unions. Social media was, meanwhile, abuzz with comments from people that unions were now having differences with each other.

The Sumyukt Kisan Morcha, a combine of 32 farm unions from Punjab, has suspended two farm unions and their leaders – Harpal Sangha and Surjit Singh Phul over the Republic Day violence.

Sangha is the president of Azad Kisan Committee (Doaba), while Phul heads BKU (Krantikari) and is Bathinda-based. Both these unions were part of SKM and the decision to suspend them has been enforced by 30 other Punjab based outfits part of the SKM.

BKU (Krantikari) union works more in Malwa, while AKC (Doaba) is Doaba centric.

While this suspension was done on January 29, but it was kept under wraps. Harpal Sangha disclosed this news Saturday morning through his twitter handle that he has been suspended and more details can be sought from the senior leaders of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

“They cannot come on the stage of SKM and even cannot give any speeches through SKM stage,” said a farmer union leader.

Dr Darshan Pal , president of Krantikari Kisan Union and coordinator Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), said, “There is an allegation on Harpal Sangha and Surjeet Phul that they went towards Outer Ring Road instead of going towards the designated route of SKM. They have been suspended for the time being and a 3-member committee has been formed for further verifying the facts.”

“Both the leaders themselves went towards the Outer Ring Road area and hence their supporters also went. They stated that they went because of emotions of people involved were for going on that route,” said a farm union leader. Soon after the incident, a five-member inquiry committee was formed and it was decided on January 29 to suspend them from SKM. However later on, another three-member committee was formed where the duo can appeal to get their suspension revoked. Though it has been stated that they went towards the Outer Ring Road area but it has not been revealed as of now as whether they went towards the Red Fort area as well or not. However, they broke guidelines and did not follow the set route, which was more than enough reason for remaining 30 farmer unions of Punjab to suspend them. Sangha told The Indian Express, “Yes, I have been suspended, but you can ask for the reasons from senior leaders of SKM. I am not going to speak anything on it.”

Phul, however, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Sangha said, “But I will keep on working in the directions to get these laws repealed. I am in Punjab now and I was part of the 3 hours long chakka jam in Hoshiarpur and adjoining areas Saturday. Our union will keep on protesting till the laws are not repealed.”

Most of the Punjab farmer unions confirmed the suspension of these two farmer unions. Social media was, meanwhile, abuzz with comments from people that unions were now having differences with each other.

Earlier in October, 30 farmer unions of Punjab had suspended Ajmer Singh Lakhowal’s union BKU (Lakhowal) after his union had gone to SC against farm laws without discussing the matter with the rest of the unions. Later when Lakhowal had withdrawn the petition and had shown the proof to the Punjab unions, his union was included yet again.