2 Punjab cops found shot dead at a checkpoint near Pakistan border

The local police cordoned off the area, and forensic teams were tasked to examine weapons, casings, and evidence. (File photo)

Two Punjab Police personnel who were on duty at a checkpoint near the border with Pakistan were found shot dead on Sunday, officials said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The two officers, identified as Ashok Kumar and Gurnam Singh—one an assistant sub-inspector and the other a head constable—succumbed to gunshot wounds at the checkpoint in Adiyan village under the Dorangla police station in Gurdaspur district.

It remains unclear whether they shot each other or if a third person was involved.

The two bodies were discovered at the checkpoint following reports of firing. Checkpoints in the area are known as the second line of defence.

The bodies were promptly shifted to Gurdaspur Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination. No witnesses have confirmed the sequence of events, leaving the circumstances shrouded in mystery.