2 PGIMER doctors get awards

Two doctors of PGIMER have been awarded for their contribution to their respective fields. Dr Surinder Rana, Professor, Department of Gastroenterology, PGI, has been awarded Asian Pacific Digestive Week Federation and the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology Foundation, (APDWF-JGHF), the prestigious Emerging Leaders Lectureship Award for 2022.

The award citation states that Dr Rana has been awarded in recognition of his excellence as a rising star and his contributions to gastroenterology and hepatology in the Asia-Pacific region. This award is an acknowledgment of his significant contributions to the management of pancreatic diseases, including acute and chronic pancreatitis. Dr Rana has been studying the role of therapeutic endoscopy and endoscopic ultrasound in pancreatic diseases and has developed various innovative minimally invasive non-surgical methods for treating various pancreatic diseases.

Dr Jitendra Kumar Sahu was awarded the first Dr Ashok Panagariya Young Neuroscientist Award by the Indian Academy of Neurology. Dr Sahu is a Professor at Paediatric Neurology Unit, Advanced Paediatric Centre, PGI, Chandigarh.