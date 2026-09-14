2 operatives of Doni Bal gang killed in gunfight with Ludhiana police

Two operatives, allegedly members of Doni Bal’s gang, were killed in a gun fight with Ludhiana Police in the city’s Atam Park area on Sunday, in an operation held in coordination with Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF). Doni Bal is a fugitive gangster believed to be hiding abroad.

Police have identified the deceased as Karanjot Singh alias Nona and Sandeep Singh — both from Sultanwind of Amritsar, said Ludhiana police commissioner Swapan Sharma.

Sharma said both the deceased had come to Ludhiana to “orchestrate a mass shooting at a blood donation camp”, which was organised at Marryland Palace on Dugri Road. At least 24 rounds were fired in the gunfight, he said.