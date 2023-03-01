scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

2 nabbed for running fake call centre, duping people

According to investigators, the duo had cheated an office bearer of CL Agarwal DAV School, Sector 7, Vishal Nagra, of Rs 1.05 lakh on the pretext of issuing him a credit card of Axis Bank in January this year

fake call centre arrests ChandigarhPolice said they managed to track the location of one of the mobile phones that had been used to call Vishal. A raid was subsequently conducted and the two accused arrested. (File)
Listen to this article
2 nabbed for running fake call centre, duping people
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Chandigarh Police on Tuesday said they had nabbed two people, including a woman, from Delhi for allegedly running a fake call centre and cheating people.

The arrested accused were identified as Amit Kumar, 40, a resident of of Chhattarpur area, and Anjali, 26, of Shahdara, in Delhi.

Police said that four mobile phones, one IDFC Bank debit card, two SIM cards and other documents recovered from their possession. As per details, Amit is a Class 12 pass out, while Anjali is a graduate.

According to investigators, the duo had cheated an office bearer of CL Agarwal DAV School, Sector 7, Vishal Nagra, of Rs 1.05 lakh on the pretext of issuing him a credit card of Axis Bank in January this year.

Police said they managed to track the location of one of the mobile phones that had been used to call Vishal.
A raid was subsequently conducted and the two accused arrested.

Police said that the interrogation of the duo revealed that they used to make calls through virtual numbers, that were generated on Indycall application, to customers who had applied for credit cards of different banks.

The duo used to trap people by telling them that they needed their card detail and/or OTPs to either activate their credit cards or to increase their credit limits.

Also Read
Bhagwant Mann
Akali Dal says no one safe in state, BJP demands President’s Rule; CM Man...
SIT files challan in Kotkapura firing case, Sukhbir Singh Badal & Sumedh ...
Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Residents hold candle light march against ban on share wise registration ...
Advertisement

Once they obtained the card details, they used the same to make fraudulent transactions.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 07:49 IST
Next Story

Punjabi University murder: Students stage protest, demand better security

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close