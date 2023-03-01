2 nabbed for running fake call centre, duping people

Chandigarh Police on Tuesday said they had nabbed two people, including a woman, from Delhi for allegedly running a fake call centre and cheating people.

The arrested accused were identified as Amit Kumar, 40, a resident of of Chhattarpur area, and Anjali, 26, of Shahdara, in Delhi.

Police said that four mobile phones, one IDFC Bank debit card, two SIM cards and other documents recovered from their possession. As per details, Amit is a Class 12 pass out, while Anjali is a graduate.

According to investigators, the duo had cheated an office bearer of CL Agarwal DAV School, Sector 7, Vishal Nagra, of Rs 1.05 lakh on the pretext of issuing him a credit card of Axis Bank in January this year.

Police said they managed to track the location of one of the mobile phones that had been used to call Vishal.

A raid was subsequently conducted and the two accused arrested.

Police said that the interrogation of the duo revealed that they used to make calls through virtual numbers, that were generated on Indycall application, to customers who had applied for credit cards of different banks.

The duo used to trap people by telling them that they needed their card detail and/or OTPs to either activate their credit cards or to increase their credit limits.

Advertisement

Once they obtained the card details, they used the same to make fraudulent transactions.