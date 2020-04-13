2 more test positive in UT

Twenty-one COVID-19 patients have been reported in the UT so far. (Representational Photo/Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Twenty-one COVID-19 patients have been reported in the UT so far. (Representational Photo/Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

TWO MORE people tested positive for COVID-19 in the city on Sunday. The two latest patients are relatives of the 19th patient reported in the city, the 40-year-old Panjab University professor from Sector 37— his eight-year-old daughter and his 53-year-old mother-in-law. However, his 22-day-old daughter tested negative for the disease and his wife has been tested again for the disease since the sample submitted on Saturday was insufficient for accurate testing.

A total of 114 contacts, including four family contacts and 110 community contacts, have been traced to the 40-year-old. Out of the 110 primary contacts, three have already tested positive for the disease and the test results for two more primary contacts are awaited.

Twenty-one COVID-19 patients have been reported in the UT so far, out of whom seven have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital. At least four patients, including the 40-year-old PU professor, have severe breathing difficulties and have been placed on oxygen support in the Nehru extension block of PGIMER. Two have been placed on ventilators and two others on ventilation masks.

7 isolated

Seven persons were isolated by the Panchkula health department on Sunday who have been said to have attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation. The persons were identified during a door-to-door survey and have been out in the isolation ward. Their samples have been sent to PGI for testing.

