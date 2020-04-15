2 more positive cases, Mohali tally 56

The total tally of positive cases reached 56 in the district with two reported deaths. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) The total tally of positive cases reached 56 in the district with two reported deaths. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

TWO MORE positive COVID-19 cases were reported from the Mohali district on Tuesday. One case was reported from Jawaharpur village after a 56-year-old woman, a close contact of an already positive case, was tested positive for the disease while a 38-year-old woman who used to work at the house of a woman who was tested positive posthumously at Mundi Kharar village too was tested positive.

The total tally of positive cases reached 56 in the district with two reported deaths. A 36-year-old woman who was tested positive last month was discharged from the hospital after she recovered. She is the sixth patient who recovered from the disease in the district.

The Jawaharpur woman is a positive case and is a close contact of an already positive case. Her samples were taken for testing, following which she was tested positive on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan confirmed the development and said that the health teams had collected 832 samples from the district. He added that there are a total of 49 active cases at present.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that they had collected eight samples from Mundi Kharar village while the testing at Jawaharpur village and other parts of the district was underway. He added that the 36-year-old woman was discharged from Gian Sagar hospital and she was sent home.

“As of now, all the patients were doing good and are stable. Our teams are monitoring them. We thank the staff and doctors at Gian Sagar hospital for their dedicated work,” the Civil Surgeon added.

The Civil Surgeon said that they had started testing the suspected people with rapid testing kits and took 18 samples at Jawaharpur village on the first day. He added that in the coming days more people would be tested.

