2 more FIRs filed against GBP

THE UT Police has registered two more FIRs against Gupta Builder Promoters (GBP) for cheating people on the pretext of booking properties in two housing projects. The two housing projects are Athens-1 at Zirakpur and GBP Camellia.

The booked people are identified as Satish Kumar Gupta, Raman Gupta and Pardeep Gupta. Police said that a woman of Sector 47 reported to the police that she had paid Rs 28.59 lakh to the suspects regarding booking of an apartment situated under the project Athens at Zirakpur on August 21, 2018. She reported that the builders did not complete the construction.

Another woman of Dadumajra Colony, Sector 38, reported that she was cheated for the booking in housing project GBP Camellia at Kharar. Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the UT Police is probing the cases. Police have registered two cases at Sector 34 police station. Over a dozen FIRs were registered against the GBP Pvt Ltd. The operational office of the real estate firm was situated in Sector 34.