2-month-long Punjab Khed Mela to begin from August 29

Kickstarting his first initiative to promote sporting activity in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for ‘Punjab Khed Mela’, a two-month-long sports extravaganza being organised by the state government from August 29, the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, also observed as National Sports Day in the country.

A statement quoting the CM said, “Hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand has always been a source of inspiration for millions of sportspersons and ‘Punjab Khed Mela’ will re-ignite a passion for sports among budding players and common people.” Appealing to the people to participate in this mega event, Mann said that this is a mega initiative of the state government in the field of sports.

He said that a number of players who have done well in the ongoing Commonwealth Games have proved that Punjabi youth, if given a conducive environment, can do wonders in any field. This mela will help in identifying new talent and will also contribute in creating a sporting atmosphere in the state.

The CM said that in this first-of-its-kind mela, more than four lakh people, including players, will participate in 28 sporting events which will be held in various categories. This mela will be held from block to the state level, and winners will be given cash prizes worth Rs 5 crore along with certificates. There will be special categories for para athletes and 40-plus age group.