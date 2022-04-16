2 members of gang held for stealing gold bangles of women on CTU buses

Two women members of an interstate gang facing cases of theft and burglary were arrested Thursday for stealing gold bangles of women on CTU buses near New OPD, PGI.

They were identified as Laccho, 70, and Satya, 65, residents of Lagroi village in Patiala district. They were sent to two-day police custody.

The Patiala police informed the UT cops that at least 150 cases were registered against Laccho and 55 cases against Satya, who are relatives. These cases were registered throughout the country. A majority of cases were registered in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Chandigarh.

“Laccho and Satya was apprehended when they tried to steal the gold bangles of a woman, Surjit Kaur, in moving CTU bus near New OPD bus stop on Thursday. There were three other women with Laccho and Satya. One of them was cutting the gold bangle of Surjit Kaur with the help of a small cutter. Surjit Kaur sensed that her gold bangle was being cut and she raised the alarm. Three accomplices of the women managed to escape. The two women were apprehended by a few students of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), who were travelling on the CTU bus. One of the students called police control room. The women gang had stolen a gold bangle of a passenger who was returning from PGI last month too. That stolen bangle was recovered from their houses in Patiala today,” a police officer said.

Sources said the two apprehended women had revealed their false names to the police on Thursday. They revealed their names as Gurmito and Satya, which were found wrong in Patiala. The Patiala police confirmed their original names to the Chandigarh Police.

“The two women are being interrogated thoroughly. They are habitual offenders. We are expecting many cases will be worked out during their police custody,” said Inspector Ranjodh Singh, SHO of Sector 11 police station.

A source said, “The women disclosed during the interrogation that they usually came to PGI on Monday, Wednesday and Friday when the rush of patients in OPDs usually was higher than other days. Whenever they came for thefts, they did not bring cell phones with them. They claimed that they had planned to target people during the Baisakhi fair in many places.”

A police team, headed by S-I Chander Mukhi, incharge of PGI police post, accompanying ASI Pawan, ASI Kailash, constables Poonam, Ranjit Kaur, Deep, Devinder and Vikas raided the women’s houses in Patiala. The team found the houses had all modern facilities, including ACs and four-wheelers.