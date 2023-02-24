2 members of Bambiha gang held, 1 accused MBA grad; pistols recovered

TWO MEMBERS of the Davinder Bambiha gang, which is being operated by a fugitive gangster Lucky Patial, were arrested from Chandigarh on Wednesday night, with police recovering two .32 bore pistols and seven live cartridges from their possession.

Investigators have identified one of the arrested accused as Shivam Chauhan, alias Shiv, 32, of Mohali, who they said was a MBA pass out. The second man was identified as Vikas Maan alias Tau, 25, of Karnal, who is a law graduate. Shivam, police said, owns a consultation business, while Vikas worked at a private firm.

As per details, the accused were nabbed by a team from the Operations Cell, headed by Inspector Amanjot Singh, from near Sector 37.

Police said that the duo was riding in a car when they were stopped and arrested, and their vehicle seized.

After preliminary interrogation of the two accused, the police said that they have learnt that they had come to Chandigarh to eliminate one of their former associates, Baljeet Chaudhary. Baljeet, they said, was part of the Bambiha gang, before falling out. Sources said that the two gang members were in constant touch of Gaurav, alias Lucky Patial, who is believed to be hiding in Armenia.

Police said that at least six cases of extortion, extending threats and those under the Arms Act were registered against Shivam Chauhan at various police stations. Three cases were registered against Vikas Maan in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. The two were currently out in bailin the above cases. The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of the Punjab police on Wednesday filed a fresh case against the two accused in Mohali on Wednesday.

Police said that the arrests were made when ASI Surjit Singh, along with a police party, were on patrolling duty.

When the police team reached near Sanatan Dharam Mandir in Sector 37C, they received a tip-off from an informer who said that Shivam and Vikas were headed to Chandigarh. The informer further said that the duo were armed with sophisticated weapons and wanted to kill Baljeet Chaudhary, who was former associate of Shivam but due to some misunderstanding had fallen out with the gang. He further said the duo was enroute in a car from sector-37 market and will go to Mohali to kill Baljeet .

The arrest of the two gangsters — Shivam and Vikas — on Wednesday came two days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the house of fugitive gangster, Lucky Patial, in Khuda Lahora village in Chandigarh. The raid at the house of Lucky Patial was the part of a larger operation of NIA in which the agency had raided the houses of many gagsters in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan on Tuesday.