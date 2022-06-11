2 held for issuing fake blood reports outside PGIMER

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 11, 2022 2:31:21 am
The UT Police arrested two persons for allegedly issuing fake blood sample reports outside PGI. The two were identified as Nemi Chand of New Chandigarh and Sunil Kumar of Naya Gaon. Stamps of SRL Diagonstics and Citylabs have been recovered from their possession, said police.
The police received information that the two were alluring patients and providing them with reports. The accused have been charging extra money from the patients also.
