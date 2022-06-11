2 held for issuing fake blood reports outside PGIMER

The two were identified as Nemi Chand of New Chandigarh and Sunil Kumar of Naya Gaon. (Representational)

The UT Police arrested two persons for allegedly issuing fake blood sample reports outside PGI. The two were identified as Nemi Chand of New Chandigarh and Sunil Kumar of Naya Gaon. Stamps of SRL Diagonstics and Citylabs have been recovered from their possession, said police.