2 held for bursting crackers outside permissible hours, PCR gets 51 nuisance calls

THOUGH many people burst firecrackers throughout the city before as well as beyond the permissible hours stated by the administration, between 8 and 10 pm, the Chandigarh Police only arrested two men on Diwali night, who later got out on bail.

The two were arrested from village Kishangarh and Shastri Nagar area in Mani Majra. They were identified as Ram Karan and Mohit, 22.

The two men were found bursting crackers before 8 pm. According to the UT administration’s orders, people were only allowed to burst green

crackers.

Meanwhile, at least 51 calls were made to the police control room (PCR) by citizens complaining about nuisance caused by the noise of firecrackers on Monday night. The calls were made between 10 pm and 12 am.

Sources said that the most number of calls were made from southern sectors of Chandigarh.

At least 129 complaints of brawls and scuffled were reportedly received by the PCR vehicles and 14 calls of incidents of fire were received. Besides these, 222 miscellaneous calls were also received, which included incidents of traffic jams as well as minor road accidents.

According to the Chandigarh Police, a total of 944 calls were received at the PCR out of which, 416 spots were generated.

In the year 2021, on the even of Diwali, a total of 90 calls of nuisance caused by firecrackers noise were received along with 137 cases of brawls and 205 other calls, which were miscellaneous in nature.

23 arrested for gambling, police recover Rs 1.16 lakh

The Chandigarh Police on Tuesday said they had arrested around 23 people for gambling on Diwali night and recovered a total of Rs 1.16 lakh from their

possession.

All the arrested were men, police said and were later released on bail.

According to details available, the 23 arrested accused were nabbed from different locations of the city, including a few public places, shops, as well as booths.

Police said that the arrests came after they received a tip-off about each of the accused from various locations. Accordingly, several raids were conducted by the police personnel from different police stations, and the accused were arrested.