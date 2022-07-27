2 Haryana IAS officers to retire on July 31, fate of two others unclear

The Haryana government has given its nod for the July 31 retirement of two IAS officers this year, while it has plans to wait for some more time to take a call over the retirement of two others, The Indian Express has learnt. Officials said that the state has given its go ahead for the retirement of two IAS officers — RS Verma and Amarjit Singh Mann — on July 31.

The tenure of two other senior officers — Devender Singh and Rajeev Arora – is also ending on July 31 but the state government has a sought two-year extension in their service from the Centre in two communications sent on July 12 and 13. Apart from Arora and Devender Singh, the state has sought the Centre’s nod for extension in the service of senior IAS officer PK Das also. Das is scheduled to retire on August 31 this year. Official sources said that the state for now will wait for a response from the Central government’s DoPT till July 31, before taking a call in connection with the retirement of three senior IAS officers.

An official said, “The Chief Secretary is used to get an extension in service tenure. But the extension being given/sought for other IAS officers is a new phenomenon. In these circumstances, even if the Centre agrees for an extension in service, it may be just for three or six months. In case, the Centre doesn’t agree, then there is an option of re-employment of these officers for three-months.”