2 Haryana cops selected for President’s distinguished service medal

On the occasion of Republic Day, two police officers of Haryana Police have been selected for President’s police medal for distinguished service, while 12 others will receive police medal for meritorious service.

Sharing the information, a Haryana Police spokesperson said, “Inspector General of Police (IGP) Karnal Range, Mamta Singh and SP, CID, Panchkula Surinder Vats, has been selected to be awarded with the President’s police medal for distinguished service”.

He added: “Those who have been selected to be decorated with Police Medal for Meritorious Service include Dharambir Singh, Commandant 2nd IRB Bhondsi Gurgaon, Anil Kumar, DSP, Naraingarh, Shital Singh, DSP, RTC, Bhondsi Gurgaon, Manish Sehgal, DSP CID, Faridabad, Sunita Rani, Inspector, RTC, Bhondsi Gurgaon, Janak Raj, Sub-Inspector, Hisar, Sukh Ram Singh, Exemptee Sub-Inspector (ESI), Panchkula, Umesh Kumar, ESI, Faridabad, Seema, ESI, Telecom, Panchkula, Ram Gopal, ASI, GRP, Kurukshetra, Vinod Kumar ASI, CID, Panchkula, and Rajesh Kumar ASI, police headquarters, Panchkula.”

DGP P K Agrawal said, “It is a moment of pride for the entire police force that our 14 officers and officials have been chosen to be decorated with such a prestigious honour. The recognition of their exemplary services at the national level would further boost their morale as well as of others in the state police force.”