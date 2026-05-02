2 FIRs lodged against ‘turncoat’ Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, Punjab Police reach parliamentarian’s Delhi residence

The Punjab Police have registered two FIRs against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, who recently switched from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sources said non-bailable offences have been invoked in both FIRs. A Punjab Police team also reached Delhi on Saturday morning in connection with the case. However, sources claimed that Pathak had left his residence through the rear exit before the police team arrived.

The development comes in the backdrop of a Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) raid conducted on April 30 at the Dhaula-based unit of Trident Group. Rajya Sabha MP Rajinder Gupta, who also joined the BJP from the AAP along with Pathak, is the chairman emeritus of the group.