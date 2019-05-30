2 families in 2 states from 2 religions look for kidney donors, 1 app connects them

Written by Aryan Trivedi

Abdul Aziz, a resident of Baramulla in Kashmir, had all but given up hope. On dialysis for close to two years, the 53-year-old had been looking for kidney donor ever since doctors declared that wife’s kidney was a poor mismatch.

Hundreds of miles away, the families of Manjula Devi (42), a housewife from Patna in Bihar, too had been looking for a kidney donor. Her husband’s kidney, like Aziz’s wife’s, was not a good enough match for her.

They weren’t exactly expecting a miracle when they got themselves registered on a mobile app ‘iKidney’, developed by Dr Priyadarshi Ranjan. The ‘miracle’ happened within three months with the two families finding an ideal donor match in each other.

After conducting all the requisite tests and examination, experts came to conclusion that the kidney of donor Sujeet Kumar (46), Manjula’s husband, was a good match for Aziz. On the other hand, the kidney of Aziz’s wife Shazia was a perfect match for Manjula. Both the families instantly agreed to undergo surgeries in a ‘swap transplant’. The transplants were successfully carried out at a private hospital in Mohali by Dr Ranjan.

Aziz, a carpenter from a lower middle-class family in Kashmir, has a son Israr, a psychology graduate from Kashmir University, and three daughters. “The medical facilities in Kashmir are not up to the mark. So I had to come to Mohali for treatment. I underwent a kidney transplant on December 3, 2018,’’ says Aziz, who spent around Rs 15 lakh on this transplant. “It is a huge sum for a daily-wage carpenter, but my family stood by me,’’ says Aziz while tearing up.

Israr says they were very upset when they found out that no one from within the family could donate a kidney to save Aziz because of several factors , including different blood groups. ‘’I researched a lot and finally came across the ikidney app.’’

The other family from Bihar comprises Sujeet Kumar, his wife Manjula and a 16-year-old daughter. “I am an Army soldier and with the paycheck that I get, it was really tough for me to undergo this transplant. I had to borrow money from others but I am still thankful to God that I came across the iKidney app. With my daughter behind, I was really worried about my wife. I am so thankful to the team of doctors who made this possible,” said Sujeet, who donated his kidney to Aziz.

When asked whether religion was an issue, Israr said “ There were no issues related to the religion, we talked to the other family and both the families were fine with the kidney swap transplant. After all, it is life that matters the most.”

Dr Ranjan says kidney transplant is far better than dialysis. ‘’It is least expensive when compared to the other kidney operations. People run away from kidney transplant because they think it is highly expensive but dialysis for a year actually costs more than a transplant. Hence, it is a better option.’’

“Several state policies have made the transplant tough, and we had to fill up a lot of papers to make this possible. Both the operations were conducted in a single day in accordance with the government policies”, said Shazia.

Today the two families are grateful to both the doctor and the application that brought them together.

Dr Ranjan claims that the kidney transplants done using ikidney app have experienced 100 percent success rate.

Manjula, who received Shazia’s kidney, says, “I feel very fortunate that we got in touch with Shazia’s family. It gives me a great source of strength that humanity, above all religion, is the greatest of all”.

A life-saver app

With around 2 lakh deaths happening every year due to kidney failure, kidney swap is emerging as a life-saver.

Around 16 transplants have been successfully done using this mobile-based application. The patients who are in need of a transplant fill up their details in the app, which are matched by doctors. Once matched, the pairs come together for kidney transplant .