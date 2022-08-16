2 drones spotted near Ambala air base in less than 72 hours, cops initiate probe

The Ambala Cantonment police station has lodged an FIR following a complaint filed by the Indian Air Force (IAF) after drones were allegedly spotted flying around Ambala Air Force Station on August 13 and August 15.

The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint filed by Station Security Officer of Ambala air base, Wing Commander PP Srivastva who stated that on two occasions in recent days a drone/quadcopter has been spotted flying over certain areas around Air Force Station, which is home to the IAF Squadron which has inducted the Rafale fighter aircraft, the latest acquisition in the air force fleet.

It is also very close to the base from where a Brahmos missile was accidentally fired into Pakistan in March this year.

According to the statement of the officer included in the FIR, a reddish-brown coloured drone was seen on August 15 flying at a height of around 150 metres at around 7:45 am in Vampire Enclave, a domestic area inside the air base.

The drone was observed moving along the boundary wall of the station and across the Main Guard Room thereafter moving across an abandoned dairy farm and exiting towards the road leading to a nearby settlement of Dhulkot.

On August 13 too a reddish-brown drone was observed during the early hours of the day at around 6:08 am moving near the boundary wall of the air base at a height of around 500 metres before gradually gaining height.

The statement of the IAF officer adds that being a premier air base, Air Force Station has been kept in highly sensitive category in terms or risk factor and threats from anti-national elements.

The IAF has also asked the Ambala police to keep a heightened watch over the villages and area surrounding the air base in order to keep a check on flying objects like drones and quadcopters.

Speaking to media persons, Additional SP Ambala Pooja Dabla confirmed the registration of the FIR.

“We received a complaint on August 15 from Ambala Air Force Station about spotting a red-coloured drone; another flying object was witnessed on August 13. FIR registered immediately at Ambala Cantt police station under section 188. Investigation is on,” Dabla said.

The IAF and other military establishments in this region have been in heightened alert after a drone was used to drop explosives in Jammu Air Force Station in June 2021.