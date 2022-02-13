2 directors of Chandigarh-based firm among 6 held in graft case of Rs 1.80 lakh

The CBI has arrested six people, including principal chief material manager (PCMM), Chittranjan Locomotive Works, Indian Railway, West Bengal, along with two directors of a Chandigarh-based company, M/s EC Blades and Tools Pvt Ltd, for giving and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh for undue favours.

The CBI has recovered around Rs 1.22 crore, 500 gm gold, documents from various residences of PCMM Ravi Shankar Sinha, a 1986 IRSS officer, in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Patna and Ranchi. Rs 32 lakh in cash and incriminating documents were recovered from the premises of the other accused.

The other accused were identified as Sonu Arora and Rajan Gupta, directors of M/s E C Blades and Tools Private Ltd, Chandigarh; Praveen Vyas, a representative of the two directors, Pawan Kumar Singh and Vinod Kumar, two employees of accused Praveen Vyas.

A CBI officer said that searches were conducted at 17 different places in Delhi, Panchkula, Chandigarh, Varanasi and Chittranjan on the premises of the accused. The accused were remanded in three days of police custody Friday.

“A case was registered against principal chief material manager Ravi Shankar Sinha and five others, including directors of a private company based at Chandigarh. It was alleged that two directors who were approved vendors of Chittranjan Locomotive Works were conspiring with different senior officers of Railways for obtaining undue favours from them in the award of contract, passing of bills by paying them illegal gratification,” a CBI spokesperson said.

“The accused allegedly engaged a person of another company as a representative of their company to negotiate with the senior railway officers, including PCMM, for obtaining undue favour for their company. It was further alleged that the accused persuaded the PCMM for enhancing the order quantity of a contract (earlier awarded). It was also alleged that the public servant enhanced the order quantity in the supply order and demanded the bribe to be delivered to him through the said representative. It was alleged that the director of a private company handed over an amount to an employee of the said representative and gave directions to deliver Rs 1.80 lakh to the said public servant for showing favour to the company,” the CBI spokesperson said.