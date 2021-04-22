2 deaths, 622 new cases in Chandigarh, 4,125 remain active

Chandigarh reported two Covid-related deaths and 622 new cases on Wednesday. The tally of cases in the city increased to 35,770, with 4,125 active cases and the death toll rose to 423.

A 56-year-old man from Maloya, a case of Type-2 diabetes mellitus and bilateral pneumonia, passed away at GMSH-16, and a 56-year-old woman from Sector 44, suffering from hypertension and severe acute respiratory infections, succumbed to the disease at GMCH-32.

Of the new patients, 356 were men and 266 were women. A total of 3,71,408 samples have been tested till now, including 2,970 tested on Wednesday. While cases were reported in every sector, 47 cases reported in Manimajra, 22 cases in Mauli Jagran, 17 cases in Sector 40, 16 cases in Sector 21, 21 cases in Sector 15, 15 cases each in Sectors 44, 46 and Dhanas, 14 cases in Sector 22, 13 cases in Sector 23, 12 cases in Sector 19, 10 cases in Sectors 27, 35 and 32 and five new cases on PGI campus. Meanwhile, 454 people were discharged from various facilities in the city.

As per data, 30,339 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive. The case fatality ratio is 1.2 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 3, 15, 020 samples were tested. The recovery ratio is 87.3 per cent. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 1.5 per cent every day. The active ratio is 11.5 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 11 are currently infected.

COVID VACCINATION

As many as 1,688 people in the age group of 46-60 years received the first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday, while 206 senior citizens were also inoculated. Since March 1, at least 46,584 people of above 60 years have been vaccinated and the number for 45-60 years is 43,172. Till now, 18,662 healthcare workers and 17,796 frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Panchkula: three deaths, 515 new cases

Recording another steep hike in cases, Panchkula reported three Covid-related deaths and 515 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

An 82-year-old man from Sector 16 and an 81-year-old woman from Sector 7, both of whom did not have any known co-morbidities, succumbed to the infection. In addition, a 70-year-old man from Sector 25, who was suffering from hypertension, also passed away.

Of 515 new cases, 209 were added to the district tally and the rest were added to the outside count. A total of 224 healthcare workers have also been infected here so far, including six on Wednesday.

A total of 24,152 cases have been reported from the district, of which 17,573 hail from Panchkula and the others are from the neighbouring districts. At least 175 have succumbed to the virus here. Meanwhile, 14,911 have recovered. The active cases tally stood at 2,487 on Wednesday, and the recovery rate slumped to 85 per cent. The district has conducted 2,55,687 tests so far, including 2,369 tests on Tuesday.

At least 2,620 persons were vaccinated here Wednesday, including 2,500 citizens, 45 frontline and 75 healthcare workers. As many as 1,23,605 people have been inoculated so far. (Express News Service)