2 deaths, 410 new cases in Chandigarh

Deserted look of Plaza in Sector 17 of Chandigarh during weekend lockdown in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Chandigarh reported two deaths and 410 new cases detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests on Friday. The tally of cases in the city increased to 33,309, with 3,414 active cases. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 410, as a 52-year-old woman, a case of severe acute respiratory infection and acute respiratory distress syndrome, died at Cheema Medical Complex in Mohali and a 57-year-old man, suffering from severe acute respiratory infection and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, passed away at GMCH 32. Both the deceased were residents of Sector 56.

A total of 3,58,865 samples have been tested till now, including 3,025 samples tested in the last 24 hours. While cases were reported from every sector, Manimajra reported 37 new cases, Sector 45 had 23 cases, Sectors 38 and 41 had 15 cases, Sector 22 reported 14 cases, Ramdarbar had 13 cases, Sectors 44 reported 12 cases and 11 cases each were reported in Sectors 19 and 42. As many as 438 people also

recovered from the infection in the city.

As per data, 27,886 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The case fatality ratio is 1.2 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, at least 3,01,815 samples have been tested.

The recovery ratio is 88.3 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 88 have recovered from the virus. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 1.3 per cent every day.

Covid vaccination

As many as 2,008 people in the age group of 46-60 years received the first dose of the vaccine on Saturday, while 597 senior citizens were also inoculated.

Since March 1, as many as 44,190 people of above 60 years have been vaccinated, and the number for 45-60 years is 37,210.

Till now, 18,172 healthcare workers and 17,365 frontline workers have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.