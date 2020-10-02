2 deaths, 119 new cases in Chandigarh

A mother helps her child to wear mask in Chandigarh (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

THE UT on Thursday reported a total tally of 12,057 cases, with 119 new Covid-19 positive cases and two deaths. The total number of deaths due to the disease is now 164 and the number of active cases is 1884. As many as 196 people were also discharged from various facilities.

A 75-year-old man, a resident of Sector 47, a case of coronary artery disease and hypertension and a 45-year-old man, a resident of Maloya, a case of pulmonary tuberculosis and hydropneumothorax, passed away at GMCH-32 on September 30.

As per the latest data, 10,226 out of every 10 lakh people in the UT have tested positive. For every 100 confirmed cases, 16 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.4 per cent. The average growth ratio is 1.5 per cent. At least 78,390 people have been tested.

20 more containment zones

The administration on Thursday issued orders to make 20 more micro-containment zones. This includes pocket of houses in Sector 7, parts of sectors 15, 20, 22, 23, 27, 28, 37b, c, 40, Mauli complex and others.

