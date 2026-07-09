2 dead, mother and son hospitalised after alleged family suicide attempt in Patiala

Patiala family suicide attempt left 2 people dead and 2 hospitalised, with the police probing the circumstances and possible financial stress behind the incident.

By: Express News Service
1 min readLudhianaJul 9, 2026 03:49 PM IST
punjab policeThe police said they were probing all possible angles. (File Photo)
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Two members of a family died, and two others are hospitalised after allegedly attempting suicide in Patiala on Wednesday.

The dead have been identified as a 45-year-old bank employee and his teenage daughter. The dead man’s wife and their 11-year-old son are undergoing treatment at Rajindra Medical College in the city.

Patiala SP (City-I) Sanjeev Singla said, “As per the statement given by the woman, the entire family attempted suicide as they were under stress due to some financial dispute. The district court judge has recorded her statement.”

The police said they were probing all possible angles. They added that statements of relatives, neighbours, and other persons known to the family were also being recorded to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. The police said further action would be initiated after the medical reports and the statements of the surviving family members are received.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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