2 dead after multiple gunshots fired in Punjab’s Moga, 2 injured

Two persons died, and two others were injured after multiple gunshots were fired in the Mohalla Angadpura of Punjab’s Moga town late on Sunday, police said.

The Moga police said, prima facie, the assailants arrived in a black Scorpio and opened fire at the members of an extended family who were sitting outside their homes.

Inspector Varun Kumar, the SHO, Moga City South police station, told The Indian Express: “The injured were rushed to hospital. Two cousins identified as Gagan Jindal and Sahil Jindal have died. Two others are undergoing treatment. Prima facie, it is a case of personal enmity and the family has named some suspects. A probe has been started. We are registering an FIR after recording the statement of a family member.”