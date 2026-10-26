2 dead after multiple gunshots fired in Punjab’s Moga, 2 injured

Two persons died, and two others were injured after multiple gunshots were fired in the Mohalla Angadpura of Punjab’s Moga town late on Sunday, police said.
The Moga police said, prima facie, the assailants arrived in a black Scorpio and opened fire at the members of an extended family who were sitting outside their homes.
Inspector Varun Kumar, the SHO, Moga City South police station, told The Indian Express: “The injured were rushed to hospital. Two cousins identified as Gagan Jindal and Sahil Jindal have died. Two others are undergoing treatment. Prima facie, it is a case of personal enmity and the family has named some suspects. A probe has been started. We are registering an FIR after recording the statement of a family member.”
While police said the number of rounds fired remains unclear, eyewitnesses said the assailants fired at least 15-20 rounds.
Moga SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said: “We have initiated an investigation. Our teams rushed to the spot immediately. Prima facie, five to six people were sitting outside their homes when a black Scorpio arrived, and assailants inside opened fire. We have recovered three shells from the spot. A forensic team was also called to the spot. We are checking nearby CCTV cameras.”