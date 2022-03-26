2 days after man kills self, ASI booked for abetment to suicide

Two days after the death of a Ludhiana man Kulwinder Singh, who shot himself with an illegal pistol after allegedly being harassed by an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kulwinder Singh Dhuri, the police on Friday booked the latter for abetment to suicide.

Kulwinder’s family gave permission for conducting a post mortem on the body of the victim Friday after registration of the FIR against the cop. For two days the body kept lying at the mortuary.

Earlier, the kin of the deceased staged a protest outside Dugri police station. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and advocate Harish Rai Dhanda alleged that the police were forcing the kin of the victim to change their statement and say that Kulwinder shot himself ‘accidentally’.

Balwinder Singh, father of the victim said that he along with his relatives had visited the police station on Friday morning seeking FIR on the accused ASI who forced his son to commit suicide, but the police were reluctant in recording their statement. In the written proceeding the police had mentioned that Kulwinder had accidently shot himself and it was not a matter of suicide.

“We had already submitted the video message recorded by Kulwinder Singh before committing suicide, but the police were trying to save their colleague. We sought help from Harish Rai Dhanda, who made the police record our statement,”said Balwinder Singh.

Dhanda said that ASI Kulwinder Singh Dhuri has been booked under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC. Dhanda added that Kulwinder’s father has also given statements against a congress councillor and a former congress minister from Ludhiana who had allegedly implicated Kulwinder in criminal cases.

Kulwinder had shot himself, with an illegal pistol, outside his house on March 10 and before taking the extreme step, he had shot a video in which he had accused the ASI for harassing him and threatening to implicate him in criminal cases. Despite that video the police initially took no action against the ASI.

After struggling for life for 13 days, he succumbed to the injuries on March 23.

Inspector Rajan Pal, SHO Dugri police station said that the police have lodged an FIR against the ASI and he will be arrested soon.