2 cops suspended after minor’s suicide: ‘They told me to control my son otherwise he would rape some girl’

Davinder Singh and Sham Lal had stopped the boy near Sun City gate in Amritsar city on Sunday evening. (Representational) Davinder Singh and Sham Lal had stopped the boy near Sun City gate in Amritsar city on Sunday evening. (Representational)

Amritsar police has suspended two officers after a minor they had briefly detained, allegedly took his own life. His family has alleged that he was harassed.

Davinder Singh and Sham Lal had stopped the boy near Sun City gate in Amritsar city on Sunday evening. He was issued challan for not wearing a helmet.

“My son was issued a challan on the spot. However, his scooter was searched. Police alleged that they found condoms in his scooter. My son denied the same. I was called to the police station and my son was harassed there.

Later, both policemen came to my shop and told me that I should control my son otherwise he would rape some girl. My son was standing next to me. He felt ashamed. After that he went home and killed himself,” said the father.

He further said, “My son was a class XII student and was also an NCC cadet. He was a very shy boy and couldn’t bear the harassment. I paid a bribe to policemen to leave my son alone but he took the allegations to heart.”

The family staged a dharna the boy’s body along with other residents of New Preet Nagar. “Both police officials have been suspended. We are investigating,” said police spokesperson.

