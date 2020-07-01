2 cops on night patrol found murdered; police party chasing accused attacked

Haryana Police officials at Sonipat’s Butana where two policemen were found murdered Tuesday. Express photo Haryana Police officials at Sonipat’s Butana where two policemen were found murdered Tuesday. Express photo

The Haryana Police neutralised one person and arrested another in Jind district, less than 24 hours after the duo alongwith another accomplice allegedly killed two policemen on night patrol duty in Sonipat district, barely 500 metres from the outpost where they were posted.

The bodies of Special Police Officer (SPO) Kaptan Singh and Constable Ravinder, both natives of Jind district, were found early Tuesday on the Gohana-Jind road near Butana police outpost that falls under Baroda police station.

The two policemen had left on a motorbike on patrolling duty Monday night to implement the lockdown restrictions when they were attacked by the assailants with sharp-edged weapons. A police team, which reached the spot after receiving information, found the bodies lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries. Some soda and water bottles were recovered from near the crime scene, a police official said.

Rohtak range ADGP Sandeep Khirwar said the assailants were later identified as Sandeep, Amit and Vikas, all residents of Jind. Four police officials, including Crime Branch Inspector Prashant and Cyber Cell Inspector Anil, sustained stab injuries as the trio attacked them when they raided the accused’s hideout Tuesday evening in Jind.

While Amit died in a retaliatory police action, Sandeep was arrested and Vikas managed to escape. Police were interrogating Sandeep to ascertain the motive behind the murders.

Jind’s Deputy Inspector General of Police Ashwin Shenvi confirmed that “one of the accused has died in the encounter while four policemen were injured in the incident”.

Earlier, DGP Manoj Yadava, had told mediapersons at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal’s Madhuban that eight police teams have been constituted to solve the case”

“Some anti-social elements committed the crime. However, as investigations are underway, I would not like to say anything beyond this except that the case is being investigated from all angles,” he said.

Asked if the deceased cops had sustained any bullet injury, the DGP said, “Going by the nature of injuries, it appears that these have been inflicted by a knife…but we are waiting for the post-mortem report.”

“But one thing is sure that discharging their duties, they had challenged the accused,” DGP said, adding the police will accord the status of a martyr to the duo as they sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Earlier, Additional Director General of Police (Rohtak range), Sandeep Khirwar, who inspected the scene of crime, said,

“We are exploring all possibilities behind the gruesome crime”.

Asked why the policemen were not carrying any service weapon while on patrolling duty, Khirwar said, “Sometimes, they do carry weapon. But that depends on the threat perception. If the situation is normal, then patrolling is done without the weapons too”.

Bodies of both the policemen were handed over to their kin after post mortem examination.

(With inputs from PTI)

